AT a time normalcy was returning in the South East after four months of insecurity due to the Monday sit at home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to press home the demand for the release of its detained leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu, hoodlums were again on the prowl in many parts of the zone causing mayhem.

Major incidents were reported in Enugu and Anambra states whereby the hoodlums attacked people who were going about their normal businesses.

In Enugu, there were shootings by people who claimed to be enforcing the sit-at-home order that had long been suspended by the leadership of IPOB. IPOB has described those behind the violence as criminals who should be dealt with.

The development caused tension and panic among the residents as those who had left their homes earlier in the day for their normal activities were forced to return to their homes.

At Umueze and Agbani in Nkanu area of the state, a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle were snatched from people by the hoodlums. There were also cases of sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, by the hoodlums, which caused panic within the Enugu metropolis.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incidents said the situation was brought under control, even as he urged residents to go about their normal duties.

A statement by the police read in part: “Law-abiding citizens of the state should go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment, as the police and other security operatives have been duly deployed to further thwart the untoward activities of the miscreants in the state.”

In Anambra, there was pandemonium at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area when the hoodlums started shooting along the Ekwulobia – Isuofia road on the pretext that they were enforcing the sit at home in the area. They set ablaze a Toyota Sienna Car after the driver had to abandon the vehicle to run into a nearby house for his safety.

It was gathered that the occupants of the vehicle were rushing to their various bases in a bid to escape the sit-at-home hour when the hoodlums sighted them and started shooting.

Anambra State police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng immediately ordered reinforcement teams from the command headquarters to intensify patrols around major areas like Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata, Awka and other environs in the State.

“The reinforcement teams which comprises of Police Mobile Operatives, Counter-Terrorist Units, Special Forces and other tactical teams are to address any security concern that may arise and to forestall any break down of law and order in the state.

“This order is following a reported case of arson around the boundary between Ekwulobia and Okoh at about 7 am today.

“Police operatives are currently on the ground and normalcy has been restored in the area. The situation is been monitored”, he said.

