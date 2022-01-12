…11 still in hospital, 4 discharged

By Festus Ahon, Asaba.

AS worshippers, families and friends of the Salvation Ministry Church building collapse in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State still grapple with its devastating effects, three persons including two children and a woman have been confirmed dead.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed this in a statement in Asaba, Wednesday morning.

Edafe in the statement said: “Rescue Operation is over, 18 person rescued initially, four person’s discharged, 11 person’s still receiving treatment, three deaths recorded which includes two female children and one woman, their names unknown for now, kindly debunk the rumours making rounds that ten people died, that’s not correct.”

Vanguard had Tuesday night reported that 10 persons were feared dead in the building collapse, which occurred at about 5:55pm.

As at the time of filing this report, some of the rescued persons are still in the hospital receiving medical attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria