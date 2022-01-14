By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commiserated with Salvation Ministry and families of those who lost their lives in the collapsed building housing the Okpanam branch of the Church, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, sympathised with those who lost their loved ones in the incident and prayed God to comfort them and grant those who died eternal rest.

He said: “The incident of the collapsed church building in Asaba on Tuesday is a very sad one. I am using this medium to commiserate with the Church and those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident, may God comfort them and give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May God Almighty grant the souls of those who died in the incident eternal rest”.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, commended the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for setting up a panel of inquiry to look into the cause of the collapsed building, describing it as timely.

