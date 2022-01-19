.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ANGERED by reports of the Emerhor Political Family, EPF concluded defection plans, founding leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Wednesday, said only a few disgruntled individuals led by the former Deputy State Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo were decamping, insisting that his political family were resolute in their membership of the APC.

Emerhor who was reacting to the purported defection of Chief Cyril Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the PDP, said; “the categorization of the defection of few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements, as a move by Emerhor Political Family, EPF, is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous.

“It is not true that members of the Emerhor Political Family, EPF, are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are involved.

“Only Chief Ogodo, Chief Kohwo and a few who have now become stomach politicians are decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

“Emerhor Political structure is intact. Chief Alfred Oloko is the State Coordinator and Head of the EPF. Chief Cyril Ogodo was never the Head. The EPF elders Forum is also intact. The Elders Forum is meeting this week to replace Chief Sylvester Kohwo, the erstwhile chairman. Indeed, I met with these few last weekends and after our discussions, it was clear to me that it is greed that is behind their defection.”

Saying as individuals, they were free to associate with any group or party in their political quest, he said; “it is, however, mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves in order to up their stake and cash price with PDP”.

Emerhor who was the 2015 APC governorship candidate in Delta State, maintained that “the defection of a handful of individuals whose membership of EPF is at best parasitical, does not anyway diminish the resolve of genuine members of EPF to join other progressives to rescues Delta come 2023.

“I, however, wish PDP good luck with their new intakes; EPF will not be missing them, nor Delta APC”.

Vanguard News Nigeria