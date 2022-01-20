By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Angered by reports of the Emerhor Political Family, EPF, concluding defection plans, founding leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has said only a few disgruntled individuals led by the former Deputy State Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, were decamping, insisting that his political family was resolute in its membership of the APC.

Emerhor, while reacting to the purported defection of Chief l. Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said: “The categorisation of the defection of few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements, as a move by Emerhor Political Family, EPF, is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous.

“It is not true that members of EPF are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are involved.“Only Chief Ogodo, Chief Kohwo and a few who have now become stomach politicians are the one decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

“Emerhor political structure is in intact. Chief Oloko is the state Coordinator and Head of the EPF. Chief Ogodo was never the Head. The EPF Elders Forum is also intact. The Elders Forum is meeting this week to replace Chief Kohwo, the erstwhile chairman. “Indeed, I met with these few last weekend and after our discussions, it was clear to me that it is greed that is behind their defection.”

“It is, however, mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves in order to up their stake and cash price with PDP.

“I, however, wish PDP good luck with their new intakes, EPF will not be missing them, nor Delta APC,” he added.

