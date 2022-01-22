Onwordi

Delta-born Businesses man, philanthropist, People’s Democratic Party PDP Chieftain Mr. James Endurance Onwordi has urged opposition parties in Delta State not to contest in 2023 general election.

Onwordi made this known at Asaba during his visit to youths in Asaba.

According to him, There is no need for opposition parties contesting because they won’t succeed and there is no need wasting money on campaigns.

Onwordi who commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa also noted that as a result of Okowa’s landmark strides, Delta has become home to all well-meaning persons, groups and industries.

“As we approach the 2023 general election, I am urging opposition parties in the state not to contest for any of the elections.

“It’s a clear fact that they won’t succeed because of how strong PDP is in Delta State.

“The governor has delivered his mandate of prosperity for all Deltans and indeed much more.

He has kept faith with this mandate in virtually all segments and sectors of our state’s political economy and political ecology, especially in creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, job creation , infrastructural development.

“As at today, all corners of the State have been connected through the construction of long-lasting roads, bridges, flyovers, and lots more.

“It’s even safe to say that Deltans who have lived and died most definitely would be yearning to return to life, to earth, just to have a taste of Okowa’s miracle. ” he said .