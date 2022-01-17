…Pledges better service delivery

By Chancel Sunday

Delta State chairman, Phase 2 ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Mr Kingsley Muturu, has declared his readiness to contest for the Bomadi Constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023.

Muturu, a peace ambassador, disclosed his readiness yesterday at Bomadi, his home town and headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that his main objective for contesting to the House was to develop human capacity at the grassroots and to influence the much-needed infrastructural development to the constituency.

He said: “I commend Bomadians for their persistence and resoluteness in demanding for the dividends of democracy; we’ve patiently waited and prayed for the well being of Bomadi council area.

“After much pondering, calculations and consultations on the political situation in Bomadi, I have resolved to declare my intention to contest for the Bomadi Constituency seat at the State House of Assembly in 2023.

“The primary aim and objective of my decision is to developed human capacity, influence the much-needed development to the constituency and present and support bills that would benefit Deltans.

“As an ex-agitator, my efforts for youth powerment and development in the Niger Delta area, as well as welfare for the elderly, can attest to the fact that when given the opportunity, my manifesto is a go!

“I hate darkness, therefore, working hard to influence developmental infrastructure to my constituency, including the much-awaited electricity, would be done with utmost seriousness”.