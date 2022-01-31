By Emma Amaize



ASABA- A Delta-Ijaw leader and Obaseki (traditional prime minister) of ancient Akugbene –Mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Yusuf Eregbene, Monday, said rotation of governorship between Delta Central, Delta South, and Delta North Senatorial Districts was the best method to promote love and progress in the state.

Eregbene, former Chairman, Delta State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, who spoke to newsmen in an interview, said: “Rotation is the way to go for the state as from 2023, but the Ijaw agitation for governor should not be taken for granted by the Urhobo (Delta Central) and they (Ijaw) should wait till 2031.”

READ ALSO: ZONING INTRIGUES IN DELTA: Senator Manager, Otuaro roar as Okowa postpones D-day

“I appeal to Ijaw people to see reason on rotation by senatorial district and the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, should call leaders’ meeting for a written agreement to be drafted on the rotation of governor of the state on the basis of the senatorial district from 2023.

“I also beseech my people (Ijaw) to take the decision on rotation in good faith, 2031 is not that far and ancestors of the state have agreed that 2031 is when an Ijaw person will be governor.

“I further appeal to Urhobo people that Ijaw argument should not be taken lightly because Ijaw also has rights to be governor of the state.

“Ijaw point of argument is correct, but only rotation will bring love to the state. If there is rotation, every senatorial will wait for its turn and that will bring progress to the state.

“Winner take all will be eradicated with rotation of governor and I want to ask Urhobo to stop contesting for governorship of the state every election year, which the senatorial district had been doing, they should stop it after taking their turn in 2023,” he said.