Okai Austin

Dekina/Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has tasked the party leadership not to toy with the option of giving house of Representative ticket to Comrade Usman Okai Austin, who they deemed vibrant to propel the party to victory in the next political dispensation.

According to Comrade Etuh Damodu Lucky, the leader of the group, “a vibrant voice like Okai Austin is needed to make it easier for the People’s Democratic Party to steal the show against other political parties contesting in the election”.

Comrade Lucky while sketching the plea argued that, “if the party must take its place at the national level, then Okai Austin who has been the greatest opposing voice against the APC-led government should be considered”.

You may also like: ECOWAS Youth Parliament honours Kogi-born activist, Okai Austin

The advocacy group said, “Okai Austin is a candidate the party should be happy to field”, adding that; “Fielding him means the PDP would have done 60% job due to his popularity and sympathy he is enjoying from the masses he stood for during this perilous period of Yahaya Bello rulership”.

The group therefore called on the leaders of the party in Dekina/Bassa to “emphasise on the need for victory at the general elections instead of what they stand to benefit from aspirants who may storm the scene with moneybags”.

The group also advised the party “not to deprive the people Of Dekina/Bassa the opportunity of sound and effective representation in the 10th National Assembly”.

The group alluded the facts that “Comrade Okai Austin has been the voice for the voiceless in the state without mandate and that he will do more with the mandate”.

They reminded the leaders of the party of “the ongoing sufferings in the country and Kogi in particular”, stressing that “Okai Austin will help in promoting sound argument that will reshape the depleting narrative embedded in democracy”.

While congratulating the ward and local government excos of the party, Comrade Lucky insisted that their major mandate is to prepare the party for victory in the coming general election and that is the only priority at hands which must be done with outmost passion.

Vanguard News Nigeria