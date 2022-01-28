Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The remains of Timothy Adegoke, postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State has been released to the family for transit to his hometown in Eruwa, Oyo State.

Adegoke was said to have died in his hotel room, Hilton Hotel and Resort, owned by Dr Rahman Adedoyin, on Friday, November 5, 2021 and was declared missing by police, before his body was exhumed from a shallow grave along Ife-Ede road.

The hotel owner, who has been in police custody in Osun state but was later transferred to Abuja after an autopsy was conducted on his body at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, to ascertain cause of death.

Adegoke’s body was taken into an Ambulance around 12:45pm on Friday under the watch of his elder brother, Gbade Adegoke and security operatives.

The family members declined comment on the next line of action, but reliable sources disclosed that the body is to be buried on Saturday at his hometown.

One of the family’s counsel, Naheem Adekilekun said though the body has been released for burial, but demanded that Dr Adedoyin and other suspect should be returned to the state for prosecution.

“As we are preparing for the prosecution of the suspects arrested in connection to this murder, we wish to state that it has filtered to us that the Police in Abuja is ready to proffer a charge against the suspects in respect of this case at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“It must be stated here that the family never doubted the competence of the Police to prosecute this case to a logical conclusion. But as the Solicitors to the family we have our reservation to the prosecution of this case at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“In order to save this well and thoroughly investigated case of any technical knock-out or technical defeat the Defence counsel can explore in order to get the suspects off the hook, without the case been properly tried in the right court, justice may be hard to serve in this case.

“There is no security reasons for not charging these suspects at the High Court of Justice Osun State, it is not necessary that they should be charge at Ile-Ife, Osun State where the alleged murder was committed, they can be charged in the Osogbo, the state Capital”, he said.