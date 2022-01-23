Dealers in drug-garnished zobo, noodles, biscuits nabbed in Abuja; cocaine concealed Saudi-bound hair

Special zobo sellers.

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided a relaxation centre, popularly called Garden, in Abuja and arrested six persons for selling drug cookies and noodles.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA said: “Following credible intelligence, operatives raided the Garden at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite, where a lady Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies, was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.

“Beside the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

“Another business operator in the garden, Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling noodles prepared with cannabis.

“A barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the garden, was equally arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu was also picked during the raid on Wednesday, January 19.

Two days earlier, officers of the FCT command of the Agency equally raided the Zuba Yam Market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan, was arrested with 19.3kg cannabis.”

Haired cocaine

Meanwhile, attempts by drug traffickers to export 1.53 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London; 880 grams concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and three grams of cocaine and five grams of cannabis to Cyprus, packed in locally-made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos, have been foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.

In Edo State, operatives on Tuesday, January 18, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with plate number FKJ 897 DG (LAGOS) loaded with 360.4kg of cannabis sativa(igbo) heading to Abuja and arrested the driver, Nurudeen Subaru, 42, in Auchi, Etsako West council.

The following day, the Edo command officers also evacuated 111kg of cannabis stored in a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA.

Also, 276 compressed blocks of the same substance weighing 248.4kg were recovered from one Austin Okongwu (a.k.a Igwe), 45, at Agenebode, Etsako East, while moving the drug in a Lexus saloon car with number plates ABC 583 MJ (ABUJA).

Also on Wednesday, January 19, a raid on a drug joint in the Edo State capital, Benin, led to the arrest of three drug dealers — Kelly Ogbebor, 38; Daniel Oviawe, 35, and Kelly Kenmakonam, 29 — with different quantities of cocaine and heroin.

… in Plateau, too

In Plateau state, attempt by 29-year-old Ifeoma Godwin Sade, wife of a drug dealer, Ifeanyi Onyeasi, 34, to swallow 12grams of cocaine found in their house at Agingi, Rukuba road, Jos, during an arrest operation, was scuttled by operatives who retrieved the drug from her throat on Sunday, January 16.

Also recovered from them was N234,650.

Different quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine and tramadol were seized from two suspects; Aliyu Abdullahi and Ishaya Emmanuel, when a commercial bus with number plates GME711YX bringing them from Lagos to Yola, Adamawa State, was intercepted along Abuja road by officers of the Plateau State command on Wednesday, January 19.

In Adamawa same Wednesday, the long arm of the law eventually caught with a notorious drug dealer, Adamu Musa, who has been on the run for nine months.

His 31-year-old elder sister, Mrs. Hannatu Sini, had been arrested on April 16, 2021, at Gombi Local Government Area with 14.400kg of cannabis sativa.

She admitted keeping the exhibit for her younger brother, Adamu Musa, who was subsequently placed on the wanted list of the command.

This is even as an ex-convict, Mrs. Modinat Lawal, was arrested in Kano on Wednesday, January 19, with 22kg cannabis sativa she brought into Nigeria from Benin Republic.

She had earlier been arrested, prosecuted and jailed for the same offence.

The Ogun State-born trafficker claimed then that her name was Bola.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), commended the officers and men of the FCT, Edo, Plateau, Adamawa, Kano and Directorate of Investigation and General Investigations for the arrests and seizures.

He charged them and their counterparts in other commands to remain vigilant and always proactive.

