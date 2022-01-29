Dayo Amusa

By Joy Mazoje

Dayo Amusa has concluded that whatever people think about her is totally baseless, and that she is bothered about it.

According to Dayo Amusa, she lives by her dreams and rules, and anyone who can not live with her decision can stay away because they don’t need to feature in her story.

READ ALSONURTW denies clashing with police, threatens legal actions

“At this point, what anyone thinks of me is totally baseless. I mean, I just can’t be bothered. I live by my dreams and by my rules. If you can’t live with it, it is not compulsory you feature in my story.”

You can recall Dayo recently sent a message to those asking why she’s still single. The actress, who seemed fed up with the consistent question in a post shared on Instagram, gave a blunt response to her critics.

According to Dayo Amusa, if people cannot answer why they are not dead yet, they should stop asking why she is still single.

She wrote: “If you can not answer why you are not dead yet! Stop asking me why I am still single. You know yourselves.”