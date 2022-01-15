Davido

By Benjamin Njoku

Pop star, David Adeleke popularly called ‘Davido’ has paid his dues in all ramifications as he remains one of Africa’s most celebrated public figures you can think of at the moment.

Perhaps, it’s on that note that his larger-than-life story is being documented for the world to behold.

The documentary is due to premiere this Sunday, on a dedicated page on Netng. It will also be available for streaming on Netng’s YouTube channel.This was disclosed by Nigeria Entertainment Today (Netng).

The documentary titled, ‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ captures the decade-long musical journey of the larger-than-life star and how he has made himself a springboard to success for many young Nigerians and up-and-coming artistes.

It tells the story of Davido with an exclusive inside look at his journey from a teenager trying to get the attention of the world with his music and his struggles with his father who never wanted him to do music.

It also spans his turbulent days of controversies with the media, his support for rising music stars and people around him, as well as his recent globally-acclaimed fundraiser in celebration of his 29th birthday.

ALSO READ: 2023: Umahi’s declaration for Presidency is manifestation of desires of Nigerians — APC Chieftain

This is the second documentary from Netng in 12 months following the release of ‘Scapegoat: The Story of D’banj’ in October 2020. ‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ is also the first feature documentary on Davido, who has won more than 50 awards and has over 80 nominations in a decade of his career.

“At ID Africa, our goal is to use digital media for capturing and sharing the stories of people, places, and events that matter to young Africans. Since 2009, Netng has been documenting the lives and times of Africa’s most important entertainers, and today, Davido is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and recognised Africans globally,” says Femi Falodun, the CEO of ID Africa.

“Davido’s remarkable story is one that needs to be told, and this is just one of many that will come from Netng and ID Africa’s The Bang Studio.”

The project which took over eight months to make, features original interviews with leading entertainment industry figures such as founder and CEO of Storm 360, Obi Asika and legendary DJ, Jimmy Jatt, media personalities, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Eromo Egbejule, and Tosin Ajibade, as well as Davido’s music lecturer at Babcock University, Dr. Olusegun Ojuola.

The documentary is coming two months after Davido’s historic global fundraiser and a month after he marked a decade of his career.

“Davido’s recent fundraiser gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a fan of pop music or Davido to understand the significance of this and what it means to many orphanages that would benefit from the 250 million donation. He is constantly setting a great example for other music artists across the world,” says Michael Orodare, a writer and Production Coordinator for the documentary.

Since the release of his breakout single, ‘Dami Duro’, in 2011, Davido has gone on to become one of Africa’s most successful artistes, collaborating with global superstars such as Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Summer Walker, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and selling out stages across Africa, Europe and the Americas. The 25-minute documentary will premiere on January 15, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria