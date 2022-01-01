By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa has said that it is stepping up on efforts to protect the nation’s digital space.

Inuwa stated this during the closing ceremony of a three-day capacity building workshop on digital journalism organized for journalists and social media influencers in North West, held in Kano state.

The Chief IT Officer said it has put in place structures and also working round the clock to provide adequate protection of the nation’s digital space.

“Cyber security is one of the strategic pillars under our strategic roadmap and action plan which is more about social engineering. So, we do three things. We do a lot of awareness creation so that people know the do and don’ts of social media. That’s what will hold them to protect confidential information.

“Secondly, we have a centre called the computer emergency readiness and response centre working round the clock to make sure we proactively protect our digital space. We help MDAs, private organisations and individuals to protect the data and information.

“Right now, we are having private organizations and individuals that we are protecting their data and information because we have people who are trying to know what is happening in Deep Web and Dark Web, that is why we are actively protecting Nigerians,” the NITDA DG, Inuwa stated.

On the 95% digital literacy target by 2030, he said it is leveraging on the media to attain the target.

The Director General said the agency is according digital journalism high priority to equip journalists on the importance of digital literacy and how to sensitize Nigerians in order to harness the potentials of digital tools.

In his words: “We have an ambitious target to achieve 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

“We are going to work with you and other organizations to see how we can promote digital literacy because it is the greatest resources you can have to survive and thrive in a digital era.

“We are in an era of knowledge based economy and digital economy whereby you greatest resources is not what is underneath us as a natural resources but it is what we know, the talent we have and that is our greatest resources. So how can we harness these talents?

“And you the media have the greatest tool to help our country achieve that. Because when you talk about digital literacy, it is about awareness. People need to be aware of the technology before you harness or use it. So it’s the media that will help us to enlighten the people on do’s and don’t.

“This year alone, we have trained about 120,000 Nigerians on digital literacy.

“We are also working on certified organisations to offer these training because we know the government cannot do it alone, that is why we are bringing journalists and Civil Society Organizations on board to achieve this target,” Inuwa noted.

Earlier, a facilitator of the training and the Editor, PR Nigeria, Yushau Shuaib, said the workshop was organized to acquaint journalists and social media influencers with the appropriate digital tools to promote professional standards and enhance their jobs.

Shuaib said over 100 journalists have benefitted from the 3-Days training that was hosted in Abuja, Kwara and Kano States.

He added that some of the topics at the workshop included: Digital Journalism for tackling Fake News Menace; Media Ethics and Responsible Reporting, Open Source Intelligence Tools (OSINT), Media Monitoring and Search Engine Optimization, Self-Censorship and National Security, Media management among others.

At the end of the workshop, the NITDA DG, Inuwa was presented with the ‘ICT Personality of the year award’ by the Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR), a forum of journalists covering the ICT sector.

