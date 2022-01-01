By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria Customs Service is set to commence basic training for the recently enlisted and documented candidates.

The six (6) months training programme which will take place in Customs training Colleges in Kano and Lagos, will commence on Monday 10th January 2022.

Consequently, all documented candidates of Grade levels 03, 04and 06 are requested to arrive the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, while those of Grade08 are to report at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday 9th January 2022.

Recruits are to note that any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme will attract severe penalties which may include outright dismissal/ eviction from the College.

Please also note that arrival at the designated College according to the specified levels above on Sunday 9th January 2022 is mandatory as training commences on Monday 10thJanuary 2022.

Safe journey as you report.