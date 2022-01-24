By Godfrey Bivbere

Customs Brokers under the aegis of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, has highlighted the dangers in the planned $3.1 billion Customs modernisation project said to be under consideration by the Federal Government.

This is even as the Brokers urged the National Assembly to take a second look at the details of the project.

ANLCA’s position which was made known in Lagos, stated that the concession project is expected to run for 20 years.

The Customs modernization project which is a Public, Private Partnership, PPP, concession expected to last for 20-years, was awarded to Messers E. Customs HC Project Limited as a concessionaire.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, five months ago ratified the $3.1 billion anticipatory approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the modernization of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.

National President of ANLCA, Tony Iju Nwabunike, while briefing the press at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC meeting in Lagos, noted that with the debt profile of the country and the role of Customs in non oil revenue collector, it will be wrong to tie the Service down to such a long period project.