By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Civil Society community also have joined the people of Oyo State and Nigerians to mourn the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

Speaking with Vanguard on the lives and times of the late Olubadan, the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said the monarch administered traditional rulership with wisdom and honour during his reign.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, died in the early hours of Sunday January 2, 2022, at the University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the age of 93.

He said: “Our condolences to the people of Ibadan over the demise of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

“He administered traditional rulership with wisdom and honour.”

However, he (Atoye) called on Nigerians to learn arranged ascendancy of throne after the death of the monarch.

“The death of 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji has again brought to public attention the orderly arranged ascendancy to the throne of Olubadan and what Nigeria can learn from it.

“Although the beautiful and orderly process of appointing a new Ibadan king witnessed a royal rumble in January 2016, when the 40th Olubadan Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade 1 joined his ancestors, but there is a lot Nigeria can learn from the land.

“We can learn from the Ibadan Experience to adopt the Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s suggested single term rotational Presidency in Nigeria to put an end to unhealthy rivalries, wasteful spending and give the country the opportunity to source a quality person for President in a zone.

“If we had been practicing a rotational system of President in Nigeria, we could have gotten a better quality than Gen. Muhammadu Buhari in the North-West zone because it would give Nigerians the opportunity to elect the best of the zone.

“What the Ibadan model gives us is an orderly succession system capable of ensuring community peace and stability. Already, it is reported that there is jubilation around the home of Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan”, he added.