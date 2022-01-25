By Ike Uchechukwu

The Executive Chairman , Ben Akak Foundation, BAF, Mr Ben Akak has flagged off the 2nd phase support of Governor Ben Ayade’s Health Insurance Scheme for Rural Dwellers in Cross River under the AyadeCare scheme by enrolling 500 persons in Odukpani LGA of the state.

The Cross River state Health Insurance Scheme Christened “AyadeCare” designed to enroll every resident of the state require beneficiaries to pay just 1000 naira in a bid to enjoy access to the scheme without paying out 9f pocket to get quality healthcare .

The scheme covers almost almost all categories of medical services an individual enjoys in any health facility as under the scheme from primary to tertiary institutions.

Speaking during the ceremony in Odukpani on Tuesday ,Engr. Akak said the intervention by his foundation was to help the poor and needy have access to quality and affordable medicare .

His words :”The intervention of my foundation is to support the governor’s health insurance scheme and enable the Youths, women and the elderly to access quality health care.

“We will continue to assist not because we have so much but because we know our little efforts will go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of rural dwellers that was why we keyed into the governor health insurance scheme ,” he said .

Engr. Akak encouraged the people to register in the scheme and keep their cards safe while promising to also assist the community with provision of portable water.

Earlier the DG of AyadeCare Health Insurance scheme ,Mr Goddy Iyala explained that the scheme which covers everyone residents in Cross River simply requires just 1,000 naira monthly and 12,000 yearly.

He said the scheme which covers illness including Tuberculosis ,cancer ,surgeries amongst other medical services was strictly targeted at helping residents easy access to affordable health care.

“The gesture is laudable and touching,for him to think about the poor and also care about their health ,that means he really cares about the welfare of the people. For an individual to enroll 500 rural dwellers in the scheme ,it’s worth celebrating,” he said.