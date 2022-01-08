By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Director General, Migration Control Agency Cross River State, Prince Michael Abuo, has bagged Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration from the prestigious Escae University, Republic of Benin.

The University’s Council explained that Abuo was conferred with the Honourary Doctorate Degree in recognition of his tremendous contributions to the development of humanity both as an activist, nongovernmental activities, and as a public servant for a period spanning over 15 years of which he has shown administrative prowess.

It was gathered that his was selection for the conferment of the award following his nomination by a group and investigation by a panel of the University who were convinced beyond reasonable doubt deserving of the award of the honourary doctorate degree.

It will be recalled that in a letter dated 30th December, 2021 the Governing Council of the University communicated the ratification of the Council conferment of a PhD in Public Administration (Honoraris Causa) on Prince Michael Nku Abuo Wellington, JP.

The event is slated for January 19, 2022 at the Federal Republic of Benin.

Prince Michael Abuo holds a degree from the University of Calabar and is an alumnus of the prestigious United States Government International Visitor’s Leadership Programme, a leadership educational initiative held in Washington and national delegate to the recently held United Nation COP 26 Conference in Glasgow, he is also a winner of several national and regional awards, and others.

He has held several leadership positions from his secondary, tertiary and post tertiary institution days such as Senior Prefect of St Patrick’s College, a senator of his student faculty of science, an ex student union government leader and currently is the state chairman of the Nigeria Youth Organization and is the National Vice Chairman South-South of the Nigeria Youth Chambers of Commerce, NYCC.

He has served with an international non governmental organization Children of Rural Africa, a U.S registered non governmental organization as their Nigeria Project Coordinator and he is the founder and leader of Cross River State largest online and offline sociopolitical organization the Cross River State Political Network (CRISPON), he has held several government appointments as well and is currently the pioneer Director General of one of Nigeria’s only regional Migration Control Agency.