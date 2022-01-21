By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Commissioner, of Police ,CP Aminu Alhassan has disclosed that the command recovered an active mortar bomb in some secessionist “camp” in the state.

CP Aminu made the revelation on Thursday in his speech during a one day familiarization tour of the command by the Inspector General of Police,IGP, Usman Alkali Baba.

He said IPOB/ESN as well as the Ambazonian rebels attempted to squeeze citizens of the state into a secessionist.

His words: “The attempted marriage of unity of purpose between IPOB/ESN and the Ambazonian rebels of the republic of Cameroon attempted to squeeze the law abiding citizens of Cross River State into a secessionist theatre.

“But with the timely intelligence on camps established by this secessionist movement enabled us to measures to thwart the operations of these camps, lulling their activities.

“Recent raids into some of the camps yielded the recovery of active mortar bomb which may interest the IGP to inspect”, the police commissioner said.

He pointed out about six challenges facing the state command which needs the immidiate intervention of the IGP.

CP Aminu said communications, vehicular logistics, manpower, accommodation,revamping of Command headquarters as well as agitation on police pension were amongst some of the challenges facing them in the Command.

In his reaction, the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba assured the police commissioner that all his demands will be addressed.

He said crime was dynamic, changes with the time and individuals adding that police officers should also act with dynamism to fight crime.

IGP Usman noted that crime has evolved stressing that before now ,there was nothing like kidnapping ,cybercrime , banditry but with time things have evolved.

Speaking further ,he emphasized the need for collaboration with the military and other security agencies in tackling crime.

He donated ten vehicles to the State Police Command to help fight crime and also lauded the State Police Commissioner for his passion for the job as well as his dynamism in ensuring that people sleep with their two eyes closed.