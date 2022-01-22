By Jacob Ajom

Assistant coach of the Tunisian national team, Jalal Kadri was sober when he faced the press in a pre-match press conference yesterday at the Roumde Adjia stadium. He looked somewhat tired and full of regret for what has happened to his team.

In the first place the task of leading the Carthage Eagles against the all conquering Super Eagles fell on his fragile shoulders because his boss Modher Kebaier is in isolation as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our team has been ravages by COVID, most of our team members and officials have contracted the disease,” he reported.

Not giving up anyway, the coach said, “Despite that, we are ready for Nigeria. We know they are a big team, we cannot be cowed. We will fight them and see that victory is ours.”

Reports here have it that Tunisia may be using the COVID story to divert attention. We gathered that at least six members of their team had been cleared to play against Nigeria.

Reports here have it that Tunisia may be using the COVID story to divert attention. We gathered that at least six members of their team had been cleared to play against Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria