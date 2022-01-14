By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has struck out a case of murder involving a female National Youths Service Corps member in the state, Ms Chidinma Paschaline Odume.

Odume was standing trial before Justice Bassey Nkanang over the gruesome murder of a 26-year man in Uyo, Akwaowo Japheth.

READ ALSO:Over 90 percent of applicants fail Police recruitment examination – PSC

.

The incident occured on the 10th of January, 2021 along Abak Road, Uyo, the state capital following a misunderstanding between the deceased and Chidinma Odume.

In his ruling on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Justice Bassey Nkanang, struck out the case and discharged the accused person following the Nolle Prosequi entered by the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice.

The state in the Nolle Prosequi which was a formal notice of discontinuation of the prosecution without a conviction was

dated 10th day of January, 2022.

The Court noted that the action was pursuant to section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 71 of the Criminal Code Procedure Law of Akwa Ibom State.