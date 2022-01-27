An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka on Wednesday issued Interlocutory Injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting Ward and local government congresses in the state.

Justice Ike Ogu of High Court four, Awka made the order following application by 18 APC Local Government chairmen and other chieftains pending the determination of a matter in suit number A/33/22 before it.

The APC led by Senator Andy Uba had earlier announced that ward congresses would commence in the state from January 26 before the local government congresses in the 21 Local Government Areas.

But one Lawrence Emegini, Obed Chuks and 16 others approached the court seeking an order barring the congresses in the area.

The position of the applicants was that their tenure was still subsisting, noting that the party could not hold another congress till they exhausted full years in office.

Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, secretary of the party in the state told journalists in Awka on Wednesday that the party was not aware of any congress going in the state today.

Agufugo said that the executives of the party and some chieftains went to court to challenge planned move by some people to conduct illegal congress.

He said with the order, duly issued by a court in the state, it would be a nullity for anyone or group to go ahead and do anything funny.

Reacting, Mr Chukwunoso Chinwuba, Publicity Secretary of APC-led by Senator Andy Uba said that the party conducted ward congresses in the 326 wards January 26.

“We are not aware of any court order barring APC from conducting Ward congress in Anambra today.

“The exercise was seamless and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”, he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria