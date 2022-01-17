By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader , Alhaji Musa Saidu has reiterated his stand that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be pressurised to intervene in the court process to free detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking against the backdrop of a statement credited to a former governor of Anambra state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife that he was disappointed with President Buhari for saying he would not intervene with the court process ,Alhaji Saidu said the court process should be allowed to decide the fate of Kanu.

He said trying to prevail on Mr President to intervene with the judicial process would not be a good one for our democracy, adding that it could be exploited by others in the future facing trial over issues of national security.

Alhaji Saidu recalled that when IPOB started its attack on northerners in Obigbo part of Rivers State and Aba he approached some prominent Igbo leaders in his capacity as Arewa leader in the South to prevail on IPOB members to stop the attack and killings but nothing serious came out of his peace move .

” Chief Ezeife is a respected Igbo leader. I approached many of them when IPOB started attack of northerners in Obigbo and Aba to help prevail on IPOB to stop the killing . But nothing serious was done”.

” Anybody can be tried in the country over his or her alleged activities that are against the laws of the land. So the judicial process should be allowed to run to strengthen our democracy. “.

“Seeking presidential intervention in the court process on Kanu will not be a good example for our democracy. It will be abused in the future.”