By Ikechukwu Odu

Vindication came the way of the traditional ruler of Ngwuru Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Linus Obayi, yesterday as the Council of Elders and stakeholders from the community converged on his palace to debunk allegations leveled against him by some constituents of the community.

Recall that there was a peaceful protest in the community last week during which some members of the community alleged that the monarch has scuttled every effort towards getting a Town Union President for the community four years after it became autonomous. The protesters equally alleged that the monarch has been selling the community lands and economic trees and sharing the proceeds with his cronies.

However, during the stakeholders meeting comprising Council of Elders, ‘Akpuruaruas’ Umuada, Ndioha, the Land Committee and the youth leaders, the community debunked the allegations leveled against the traditional ruler, insisting that those who dragged the name of the monarch and the community in the mud must apologize or face both legal and traditional consequences.

While speaking during the stakeholders meeting, the spiritual leader of Amagu Uwalu village, Ochiebo Obute Obayi said that as a member of the Akpuruarua, he has no knowledge of any sale of land by the monarch.

“There is no way Ngwuru land could have been sold without the knowledge of the Akpuruaruas. Our traditional ruler is peace loving and does not soil his hands in back-door deals. Those calling his name are trouble makers who are bent on tarnishing his image and that of Ngwuru community at large. Such people must not go unpunished,” he said.

While declaring his Vote-of-confidence on the monarch, a member of Ndioha, Chief Thomas Ozioko of Likke Akpuruarua, said that the allegations on the Igwe Obayi, were unfounded and exist only on the figment of imagination of the protesters.

Also, a member of the Ngwuru Land Committee, Thomas Obute, while addressing the audience, regretted that the community has been dominated by “educated illiterates,” who, instead of bringing development to the community, are busy fomenting troubles and pointing accusing fingers on the innocent members of the community.

“The people fomenting trouble in this community have never consulted the Land Committee to seek clarifications on Ngwuru land matters.

“It has always been the spiritual leaders who nominate delegates for Town Union Presidency in Ngwuru community but these trouble makers want to impose those they have chosen on the entire community. This will never happen in this lifetime.

“When we came to our monarch with reports of our land cases, he told us that the cases were protracted and that he didn’t want to involve himself in them. He never sold Ngwuru land and those accusing him are just on their own,” he said.

While suing for peace, a Medical Consultant and a member of the community, Dr. Okwudili Obayi, hinged the crisis in the community on ego management.

Dr. Obayi also called for round-table discussion to resolve all the issues agitating the minds of the people, adding that there would be no meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

In his reaction, a legal luminary and a member of the community, Barr. Ogbuka Joseph, said he took the pains to investigate the allegations against the traditional ruler and found them to be false.

“The question is whether Igwe is really selling Ngwuru community lands. Going by my status as a lawyer and human rights activist, and a radical advocate against injustice, illegality and impunity in Nigeria, I wanted to know the truth in this matter. I went to one of those making these allegations, Engr. Bonaventure Ugwu, and asked him to take me to the particular portion of land sold by our Igwe or show me any document to that effect. I asked him to show me the person who is said to have purchased the land. It was then he told me he doesn’t know the land or anyone who bought the said land.

“Secondly, he said that the Igwe was preventing the community from forming their Town Union and that he doesn’t want the elders of the villages to bring their delegates; that he wants to impose the delegates on the community.

“To debunk his claim, I told him I was going to ask the monarch to convoke a meeting of the Akpuruaruas, that’s the Council of Elders. Igwe convoked that meeting the next day and were gathering the delegates with the hope that the Town Union would be formed immediately the lift of delegates were brought. What I learnt was that these people came and barricaded a state public road in the name of protest. That was the height of illegally,” he said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA