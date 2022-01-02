The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone, Sunday commended His Excellency Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON, (Ochendo Global,) for giving out scholarship to 240 students in 6th edition of the scholarship scheme studying in various institutions of higher learning across the country.

The scholarship scheme is a clear testament to the fact that the Distinguish Senator is a man of many parts who loves his people so dearly.

Education is the best gift a father can bequeath his children. It is the key to a successful future and generational advancement and development of any nation. Ochendo Global has developed an academic set-up that will make our society a better place.

We have seen how so many people who were elected by the electorate to serve them failed woefully on the mandate given to them by the people. But Distinguish Senator T. A. Orji have proved beyond every reasonable doubt that political office is about sacrifice and service to the people who elected them into office.

So many political office holders who initiated good programmes like what Ochendo Global has done fines it difficult to sustain the programme for a reasonable period of time. Ochendo Global when he was elected the a Senator to represent Abia Central Senatorial zone initiated the scholarship scheme, empowerment programmes and other wonder people oriented programmes without reneging still date.

Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji is indeed an institution who other political leaders and future inspiring leaders should emulate and learn from . What Ochendo is doing in Igboland is what Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Michael Okpara did so many years ago for the people. Senator T. A. Orji has shown that he believes in the vision and mission of our founding fathers.

History will indeed remember Senator T. A. Orji as a man who did so much to advance the course of his people. He is a man who came saw and conquered.

Senator T. A. Orji is directly fighting the surge of drugs abuse mainly mkpuru mmiri among our youths by sending and encouraging our youths to go school and study in order to become better persons and great leaders of tomorrow.

A society without educated youths have no future leaders. The youths can only be leaders of tomorrow if they are educated. Ochendo Global has performed beyond human expectations in building the future leaders of tomorrow.

Senator Orji said that he will retire from active politics in 2023 and instead of reducing the number of his scholarship beneficiaries as most politicians would have done, he increased the number of students to a total number of 240 students for the scholarship scheme. Ochendo has shown that he is a selfless leader.

We urge other people who are in political office to emulate this great man who has done so much to better the lives of our youths, men and women in our society.