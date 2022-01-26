APC Chieftain, Adamu Garba II, has condemned what he described as government’s unwillingness to remove fuel subsidy, saying government is only interested in servicing needs and expectations of the elites.

The presidential hopeful said the authorities care less for the masses in their actions.

He said this while reacting to the suspension of subsidy removal for 18 months by the federal government following nationwide opposition to it.

Recall that during a live television interview recently, he had said: “In case you don’t understand, budgeting, NGN4.6Trillion for fuel subsidy means each local government area in Nigeria spends nearly 6Billion naira per annum, this is like N500M per month.

Do you know how much that money can help in rebuilding our infrastructure and rural communities?

“Yet, we use same amount of money to subsidize for urban few who can afford to drive a car and buy generators, while relegating our poor rural communities to the mercy of kidnappers, banditry, rapists, terrorist and killers.

“In Nigeria, politics trumps everything. Everything is measured as a value of political expediency not human lives and collective wellbeing of the citizenry.

“So on the average, each local government area in Nigeria pays N500M to subsidize for fuel consumption that is mostly used in Lagos and Abuja.

“We keep subsidizing all forms of consumption in Nigeria, there can never be production value to our economy. Subsidizing fuel is a great undoing to our economic arrangements, especially in the rural communities.

“We need to change this narrative after 2023.”