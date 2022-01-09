By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN,has demanded a full scale investigation into the activities of Ministries , Departments and Agencies of government in the country as a strategy to recover looted funds and channel same into execution of critical developmental projects.

NYCN’s position came just as the Federal Government hint of its resolve to complete ongoing projects that will put the nation on the right track of development.

Consequently, the umbrella youth body want to Federal Government to replicate the forensic audit that was carried out in the Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, that saw to unearthing of corruption and looters returning to execute hitherto abandoned projects.

The NYCN, led by Solomon Adodo, in a statement, made available to journalists in Abuja, argued that the call was aimed at unearthing those behind the theft of monies budgeted for the provision of basic amenities in the country.

The youth group particularly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order for a forensic audit of MDAs to achieve the objective.

It noted: “We must at this juncture draw the attention of Mr. President to that fact that corruption still thrives at an alarming rate as signaled by looting of public funds through wasteful recurrent expenditure, flawed procurement processes and several abandoned or misplaced projects.

“We therefore call on Mr. President to direct the immediate activation of the Efficiency Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other antigraft Agencies should track corruption beginning from the budgeting process as it is very difficult to recover looted funds.

“Furthermore, we call on Mr. President to adopt the NDDC approach by ordering a Forensic Audit of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies. We are certain that with a full scale Forensic Audit, several abandoned projects will come back to life while looted funds will be recovered just like the case of the Niger Delta Development Commission where hitherto unbridled corruption has now been brought to a halt under this administration.”

The Council also commended the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for overseeing a very thorough and transparent Forensic Audit process at the NDDC thus putting an end to decades of corruption while repositioning the Commission to fulfill her actual mandate.

“Today, the Niger Delta region is beginning to wear a new look thanks to the massive scale of ongoing qualitative projects under the NDDC. Growing peace has also accompanied the thriving development and the menace of militancy has been significantly contained. We firmly belive that a wide scale forensic audit will help reposition the MDAs to better drive development for the good of all Nigerians with am accompanying reduction on crimes and insecurity.

“We urge all public servants to put patriotism first and concentrate on the task of assisting Mr. President in repositioning Nigeria in a better stead with positive enduring legacies,” it noted.