Mr Wale Adebayo

Mr Wale Adebayo has emerged the new chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State.

He was Reelected for another term of two years.

He emerged following an election which took place at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Osogbo.



Eighteen political parties were accredited to vote for their choice of candidates.

The new IPAC Chairman was subsequently sworn into office and will take charge of the Council during the forthcoming governorship elections.

Speaking after the excercise, Adebayo assured all stakeholders that his tenure would be all inclusive. He charged the executive to work assiduously towards ensuring that the Osun Gubernatorial election in July this year will be free of violence and bloodshed.

Adebayo also disclosed that servant leadership and teamwork shall be the hallmark of his leadership at IPAC.

In his words, ‘it is time to continue on the legacy of cohesion we have built as a team. We shall continue to engage the stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties.

“We want to ensure that violence is not allowed and that nobody’s blood will be spilled as a result of the election”, he said.