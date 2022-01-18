Community panics as gunmen behead 65-year-old man in Imo

Residents of Ubudom Atta community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State are in a panic, as unidentified gunmen beheaded a 65-year-old man, identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu.

After beheading the man, his head was displayed at the primary school in the community.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 15, created more tension in the community which had witnessed spates of violence and killings since last year.

A community leader who narrated the incident, on Monday, said that the victim was attacked in his house in the night and the villagers woke up the next day to see his severed head dangling at the premises of the primary school in the village.

In his words: “The man was attacked at night in his house. People woke up the next morning to see his cut-off head displayed at the primary school.

“Nobody knew those who attacked him or why he was beheaded. The community is in a state of panic. People are running away because of the fear of the unknown. This is very unfortunate.”

This comes barely a month after the traditional ruler of the community, Edwin Azike, was kidnapped in the community on December 8 and his corpse dumped at the market square the next day.

