The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has expressed deep sorry over the death of Kano elder and one time Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, describing him a great statesman and mentor.

In a condolence message issued by Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG said it owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself,” he said.

The late Tofa, Suleiman said, was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The North certanly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Suleiman said.