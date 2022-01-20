By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No fewer 400 women and youths drawn from 12 communities in four Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State have been sensitised on the need to undergo a village saving and loan association training to improve their livelihood.

The exercise, organised by Community Links and Human Empowerment Initiative, CLHEI, is targeted at LGAs that were affected by conflicts in Benue state.

Addressing the participants Thursday in Makurdi, the Executive Director of CLHEI, Dr. Helen Teghtegh said the sensitisation for the training was part of the UNDP Support for Social Stability and Security of the conflict -affected communities in North – East and Middle Belt of Nigeria.

The project, she said was funded by the government of Japan and aimed at supporting early recovery and peace building in the conflict-affected communities of Agatu, Buruku, Guma and Kwande LGAs of the state.

According to Dr. Teghtegh “the expected outcome for the village savings and loan association training is to improve the livelihood and economic opportunities of the affected people in the targeted communities to strengthen their resilience against future vulnerabilities.”

It could be recalled that parts of Benue State have experienced perennial violent farmer-herder conflicts in the last five years, contributing to the growing insecurity that forced over 1.5 million persons to live in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps and host communities across the state.