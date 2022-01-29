Clark: Saraki’s best for Nigeria, I’ll support him if south fails to produce candidate

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Dr Bukola Saraki

South-South political chieftain Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has spoken about the presidential aspiration of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki describing him as “The Best for Nigeria.”

Chief Clark made the statement in Abuja when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy call to inform him about the plan of the former Senate President to contest the 2023 presidential election.

During the visit, the group spoke on the need for national cohesion through the emergence of a presidential candidate who, over time, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

In his remarks, Clark emphasised the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria, citing the fact that Saraki possessed all the qualities.

Clark also noted the sterling performance of Saraki in the 8th Senate, while emphasizing that if the Southern part of the country failed to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option than to support Dr Bukola Saraki,” Chief Clark declared.

The delegation included Sen Solomon Ewuga, Sen Bello Adokwe, Hon Idem Unyime, Hon Moses Aliyu, and other prominent PDP chieftains.

Vanguard News Nigeria