By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has pointed out that his state has no functional industries and its people are predominantly agrarian.

Masari made the remark on Sunday, at the Katsina Government House while addressing the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

Tinubu, who visited the state on condolence.

In his words: “Your Excellency, 90% of Katsina people are aggrarian, directly or indirectly. The only industry in Katsina State is civil service. It is the only functional industry in Katsina State.”

However, the Katsina Governor noted that the narrative is changing with efforts of the likes of the Katsina born business mogul, Dahiru Mangal who are investing heavily in the state.

Masari urged other well endowed citizens from Katsina to emulate Mangal by also investing in Katsina.

He said: “We appreciate what Dahiru Mangal is doing now.

He is establishing rice processing mills and fertilizer blending plants in Katsina in addition to many others.

His fertilizer blending plant has already started operations.

This is quite encouraging. Unless indigenes invest in their country or in their states, you don’t expect somebody to take his money from Lagos and come to Katsina to invest when somebody in Katsina has the money but he is afraid to invest.”

On curbing the menace of banditry bedeviling the state, Masari said his administration has established a village security structure to end it.

According to the Governor, the village security structure is made up of the village heads and the two predominant religious leaders in the areas as well as the head of butchers.

In addition he said, “we established conflict resolution centres, organized and operated by the judiciary, particularly, the Office of the Chief Judge of the state and we are currently establishing over 40 conflict resolution centres across the state, and they have started working.”

Masari however noted that “one area neglected that is causing the region a lot of problem is Education.”

He also noted that “If we had invested in the past fifty years and above heavily in education, the problem today would have been different. The nature of insecurity would have been different. But unfortunately, we did not invest enough, especially in this part of the country. We also did not consider the population explosion in this part of our country. There are so many factors that has made planning very difficult but not impossible.

The Katsina Governor says he believes that “the current problems are man made and can also be solved by man. What is required is a leadership that is purposeful, that has the political will and determination to confront a problem and solve it.”