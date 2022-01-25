By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Civil for Legislative and Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Tuesday, wants who will be elected Nigeria’s president in 2023 to holistically fight corruption.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said CISLAC and Nigerians look forward to a President who will tackle corruption not minding whose ox is gored.

Rafsanjani also lamented the battered image few greedy Nigerians and their foreign collaborators have caused Nigeria, hence their corrupt activities have grounded basic services that concern well-being of Nigerians including education, health, electricity, employment, infrastructure, water supply, and others.

He made the demand on the heels of worrisome sliding of Nigeria on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI, in 2021, which she ranked 154 out of 180 countries.

He said: “We will make sure that he (president-elect) commits to the real fight against corruption assure Nigerians that they believe or they will do everything possible to strengthen the fight against corruption, and that we can hold them to account for their commitment at all levels, whether our local government, whether state level, whether federal level, because corruption is a major threat to our survival, security, economic, and political wise is a challenge.

“Even our international relations with other countries corruption is a threat and nobody wants to relate with us because of the corruption prevalence in the country as a result investors are not coming into Nigeria.

“So it is affecting us in all ramifications. We are not assessing government, and we are looking at public sector corruption.”

Meanwhile, the CISLAC boss called on government to focus its anti-corruption fight on the public service where corrupt practices keep soaring high daily, while describing the situation as threat to national development.

“This year’s Corruption Perception Index shows clearly that corruption is major threat in Nigeria as public sector, corruption continues to grow as evident by the Auditor General’s report, and the Bureau of Statistics, even governmental reports showing the frivolous spending.

“So, corruption has continued to affect development, undermine good governance, and it also undermines the civic space. So, Nigeria has continued to perform badly in her public sector.

“The impunity in the public sector is growing, where public officials that were accused or even tried for corruption like some of the judges have all returned back.

“Politically exposed persons whose corrupt practices have killed millions of Nigerians are getting away with it as long as they join the ruling party, their investigation is suspended, while some of them who have been under investigation are given political appointment”, he stated.

However, he (Rafsanjani) called on government not to dismiss the CPI report, but to bring on board non-state actors in the fight against corruption.

“So the earlier Nigerian government wake up, and stop dismissal of this report the better so that you can look at what can the non-state actors do to support you overcome these challenges”, he said.

For those who are used to dismissing CPI reports on Nigeria, he said, “I think is a high sense of irresponsibility and abuse of public sensitivity. It is important that they stop this mockery.”