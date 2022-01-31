Eriksen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Christian Eriksen will, at the resumption of the Premier League, be in the colors of Brentford Football Club after he completed his six months deal move to the side on Monday.

Eriksen has been away from football folllowing his near-death exprience at Euro 2020 last year and had his contract with Serie A champions, Inter Milan mutually terminated.

The Italian Football Federation announced that he could play again if his fitness and health allowed, but he could not play if he was reliant on his newly-fitted ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

The only condition he had to return to Serie A was to remove this device, which he was reluctant to do.

Newcomers Brentford have had an average peformance so far this season and relish the inclusion of the Champions League finalist to their setup.

The Bees coach, Thomas Frank, had at the time Eriksen was linked to the club described it as flattering considering the pedrigree of the Dane.

“This is a player that only plays for the top clubs,” Frank told reporters.

“Something unfortunate happened to Christian and now things changed a bit. He deserves to play at the highest level and I hope he will.

“Under normal circumstances there would be no rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered that there are rumours with a player of his qualities.

“It’s the same with all players out there – (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe, Eriksen. If they fit the criteria of no d***heads, they can play for us.”

Part of Brentford’s statement on their website confirming the completion of the deal reads, “Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance. The 29-year-old signed his contract after completing a medical assessment. He has signed until the end of the 2021/22 season.”

Vanguard News Nigeria