Chidinma Ruth Onumaegbu (Miss Sapphire) has been crowned the 8th Face of Idoma International at the 2021 edition of the Idoma International Carnival.

In a keenly contested Face of Idoma International pageant themed “The Wall of Fame,” Chidinma floored 17 other contestants to clinch the crown in a grand finale that was held in Otukpo, Benue State on December 25, 2021.

She was adjudged the winner by a panel of judges comprising Mary Aebeh, 2017 winner of Face of Idoma International, former Miss Idoma Ehi Adokwu and Mr. Daniel Ilem, Pageant Manager, Miss Africa Beauty Queen International.

In one of her performances, the new queen bared her mind on gender equality and sexual molestation of the girl-child, averring that gender equality doesn’t benefit only girls and women but also men, as well.

According to her, when girls and women get equal education and job opportunities with men, all to society’s benefit. The girl-child, she strongly argued, should be given the same opportunity to live her life, follow her dream without discrimination.

“A man in a room full of women is a star and he’s happy; but a woman in a room filled with men is terrified, she is scared,” she said, battling tears. “Sexualizing a girl is all about touching but thinking about it is a big problem.”

Birthed by Agila Carnival in 2013, the Face of Idoma International is aimed at producing female ambassadors who can represent the Idoma nation both locally and internationally, irrespective of tribe or religion.

The face of Idoma beauty contest remains the biggest and most prestigious activity at the annual Idoma International Carnival where the winner of the pageant takes home a brand new car, courtesy of the Idoma Carnival President, Prince Edwin Ochai.

Ochai who avowed that Face of Idoma, since its debut, has set a new standard for the 21st-century beauty pageant, noted that the contest has attracted a wider age range, and a more diverse selection of qualified female participants, between the ages of 18-25.

Noting that the Face of Idoma pageant is less than a decade old, Ochai avowed that the impact made by successive queens who had worn the crown is far-reaching. “They had travelled across this country to participate in charitable fundraisers, while promoting the beauty, intelligence, and charm of women throughout the world,” he stated.

He further added: “The contestants and titleholders that have through the Face of Idoma system are able to cultivate their personal career goals, advocate for humanitarian issues and be a voice to affect positive change in the world. These women are forward-thinking and motivated to not just talk about this change but to initiate it. They have gone on to high-profile careers in government, business, finance, broadcasting, as well as film and television.”

On why the contest is open to young ladies from various tribes and religions in Nigeria, Chief Ochai said:

“We don’t discriminate, the mantra guarding this noble organization is peace and unity. Any young lady who has the interest of the Idoma nation at heart is free to contest. We have been doing this for years and have been accommodating ladies from other tribes. This is what we stand for. One Nigeria.”