Singer-songwriter and Music Producer, Charlotte Fenna has announced her sophomore extended play (EP), titled “Icy Rain”.

The 27-year-old Egyptian singer is set to drop a 5-track project in February, Charlotte sonic diet of various genres including Afrobeats, hip-hop and R&B fuelled her passion to this masterpiece. Chawrlotte is heavily inspired by the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber, Tems and more.

Creativity and versatility is all we should expect in her debut EP, This Ep will show off her writing chops with the nifty lyricism interwoven with earworm melodies, most tracks are produced by Misty and Dubfunk. Charlotte has also provided some insight into the purpose and meaning behind the Ep. She describes, “This is my way of bringing these scars to the surface to try and heal.

It’s me hoping that if I can excavate this internal conflict, I would be able to hear my heart over my head. This duality is symbolised in the bilingual nature of the lyrics: my psyche sings the opening statement in English, and my subconscious is firing back in Arabic.”

The upcoming Ep intertwines Arabic and English lyrics to touch on this hellish life event. Featuring a subtle pop-based background instrumental, she employs simple yet vivid lyrics to capture the harsh bitterness of his reality.

In particular, Charlotte manages to contrast this difficult emotional state in her songwriting with a relatively upbeat, light Acoustic backing.