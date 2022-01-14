One week after High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore celebrated his 56th birthday anniversary in grand style in Isoko, Delta state , staff of his company also came out to be in the celebration mood with their boss.

A statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, by the management and staff of Dewayles Group of Companies prayed God to grant him and his household more prosperous years.

They noted the great impact his family has had on them since they joined the firm

“We, the Management and Staff of Dewayles Group of Companies heartily felicitate with our distinguished Chairman, his elegant wives and children, a boss to be emulated, an exceptional achiever, dependable and an exemplary philanthropist, High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore (JP) on his 56th birthday which coincidentally the first year remembrance of his revered father Chief Papa Omote Francis Egukawhore with a successful Thanksgiving”

“You and your beautiful family have awesomely impacted our lives and several others across the world, this action have been a tremendous blessing to our lives.”

“We ask God to grant you wisdom unmeasurable.”