…as GTI holds 22nd annual crusade

By Olayinka Latona

POPULAR Celestial Church of Christ, CCC cleric, Evangelist Ekunola Davies, has urged Nigerians to embrace unity and peaceful co-existence for development to thrive in the nation.

Speaking during a parley with reporters at the Genesis Crusade Ground, ahead of the 22nd edition of Genesis Crusade, Evangelist Davies said that the importance of unity and peaceful co-existence to societal development could not be over-emphasized, adding that peace and progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of crisis and rancour.

The cleric said that the church and the society at large can only achieve meaningful progress and development if people embrace one another, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

In his words: “Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of every society. There is also the need for us to return to God for Nigeria to regain its glory.

“We have left the ancient past of true obedience to the word of God. We must also be patient, resolute and have eternal hope in God”.

On the annual crusade and it’s theme: ‘Abraham Obeyed my Voice’, Evangelist Davies said it will hold on January 14, 2022 at Rehoboth Prayer Mountain, Araromi city, Oteyi bus-stop, along the Papa-Ilaro road in Ogun State.

The televangelist said the crusade is inter-denominational, stating it has become an avenue of divine intervention and direction for thousands in the last 22 years.

According to Davies: “Over the years, the crusade has not only been a gathering of thousands but it has also served as a platform of salvation, healing and deliverance for many who have attended.

“It is our belief that the 20th edition will deliver a greater encounter that would bring forth greater testimonies for the people. It is going to be a meeting of worship, prayer, revival and impartation,” he added.

Other ministers expected at the crusade include Evangelist Adebowale Adeboye, Prophet Segun Babatunde, Prophet Samuel Bankole, Evangelist Olayinka Ekunola, Prophet Arole Abass, Evangelist Samson Ojuolape, Adegbola, Prophet Biyi Adebamowo, Evangelist Seyi Ogunbona, Evangelist Samson Ojuolape among others.