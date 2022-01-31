By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Kenneth Nnamani has challenged Christians to love their neighbours without hoping for material gains in return.

He disclosed that real love is different from what is obtainable in Nollywood movies but should stem from our heart as Jesus Christ taught.

Fr Nnamani gave this charge during a Sunday sermon at Queen of Peace, an out-station of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Mbanugo, Enugu Diocese.

“Love your neighbor and rebuke sins of your neighbor. It’s through this that love reigns. Some people love you because of what you represent, what you have and what they think future have for you. They will hate you if what they expected from you fails.

“If you’re blinded by your own bitterness or anger, beg God to give you His eyes to see His beloved creation as He does.

“The issue isn’t who our neighbour is and who we’re supposed to love. The issue is our hearts. Who are we? And, are we willing to show love, mercy, and compassion? Will we get caught up in who we should help and love, how often we’re supposed to, and how much; or will we simply allow the Holy Spirit to work through us.

“Love the person not the thing. If you must love, love the person because love is natural and real not for gain and what the person represent or have. Some people loves because of the position he or she will be in future”, he said.

He warned Christians not to expose their activities or what they do to everybody because of household enemies, urging them to believe in God, show natural love and be cautious of who they make as friends.