By Moses Nosike

Cantu Beauty, an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, has announced N36.75million ($250,000) investment to champion women of colour globally through a series of career sessions, workshops, and leadership training.

CANTU Beauty and women empowering nations is a partnership to accelerate female leadership in the US, UK, South Africa, France, Ghana, and Nigeria

CANTU Beauty joins WEN, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide exposure, development and mentorship for girls of colour in underserved communities to accelerate their path to executive leadership.

Both organizations will be selecting 50 young women aged 17-23 from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, United Kingdom, France and the United States to participate in the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort, an immersive, high impact leadership coaching experience beginning March 2022 through May 2022.

The virtual program will feature female executives from diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship and leadership, who will lead workshops exploring career development, public speaking, professional branding and executive leadership.

The two organization are encouraging women of colour who aspire for leadership and entrepreneurship to apply now and throughout the month of January at www.wenations.org.

In a statement made available to the media, Cantu Beauty said, “The partnership programming will continue in June 2022, with the GLOW Virtual Summit featuring women and girls of colour who represent a spectrum of journeys in entrepreneurship and leadership. The event, with an anticipated global audience of over 1,000, will host young women leaders for engaging workshops to explore social change, economic justice, women’s empowerment and leadership.”

The GLOW Global experience will be a core feature of the 2022 Summit along with the girls in the program. At the Summit, 10 young women from the GLOW Global Cohort will be announced to move forward on to the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship.

According to the organiser, “Two participants from each country will intern at Cantu Beauty for four months gaining hands-on experience in the beauty industry, equipped with a monetary stipend.