By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has offered prayers for progress and development to thrive in Ijaw land and Niger Delta in general to alleviate extreme poverty and underdevelopment in the oil-rich region.

The Christian body offered the prayers at the occasion of the 25th Ijaw Day of Thanksgiving, yesterday, at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State.

Chairman of CAN, Bomadi Local Government Chapter, Dr Liberty Usiayo, in his remark said the essence of the annual thanksgiving was to show appreciation to God for His love and care for the ethnic nationality in all situations.

He said: “The essence of this annual thanksgiving is to appreciate God for His goodness and mercies for Ijaw nation. We’re also here praying for unity and well being of Ijaw land.

“The scripture says in Isaiah 41:21 that we should come to God with a strong reason why He should answer our prayers; our prayer is that God should do greater things for Ijaw nation.

“We’re also using this medium to appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to either give Bomadi a higher educational institution or locate faculties of the existing state institutions in the riverine area.”

The Christian body rededicated the nation to God with a 14-point prayer list for better living standards.

The points included completion of ongoing development projects as well as prayers against project duplication and the spirit of abandoned projects in Ijaw land among others.

