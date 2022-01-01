Says President scores zero on promises

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Bishop of Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, Timothy Yahaya has told President Buhari and other leaders that if they escaped giving an account of their stewardship in this world, they won’t escape giving an account to God.

He scored President Muhammadu Buhari zero on his campaign promises made over six years ago while campaigning for the presidency.

Bishop Yahaya in his New Year message to Nigerians appraised the fight against corruption, insecurity and economy where Buhari promised to bring sanity.

He alleged that these areas were worst now than how the President met them.

“The nation’s leaders are behaving as if they are not accountable to the citizens, no one can escape giving an account of stewardship before God on judgement day;” he said.

He called on Nigerians not to lose hope “because there will be recovery and transformation this new year as God will show the people mercy.”

“To score the current government you have to look back at what they campaigned to come and do in office. Number one is to stamp out corruption, but so far everybody on the street knows factually that there is corruption everywhere. They have not succeeded in fighting corruption. The fight against corruption should not be only when the people have looted the country. What are we doing to nip corruption right from the desk it is found, right from where the contract will be awarded. So for me, the fight against corruption has not even gone average.”

“The next campaign promise was security; when this government came to power we knew that the only part of the country that was seriously challenged security-wise was the North East. But today can the Katsina people say they are experiencing security when the governor said the people should buy guns and defend themselves? Can the people in Sokoto where some travellers were burnt alive say there is security?”

“The worrying thing about insecurity is that when Nigerians are killed it becomes a number. It doesn’t look like human beings. And I expected that power-that-be should visit every scene that killings happened in this country to show how affectionate they are to the people. It is left for the world to also judge on the issue of security. Can we calculate how many Army Generals, we are not talking of soldiers that were killed in the last six years now, how many policemen were killed, how many Air force men were killed, if our security is taken the manner as is being taken, I think Nigerians should think again?”

“The third pillar of their campaign in coming to office is the economy. How much was the Naira to the Dollar? How much was the pump price of petrol when they came to power? How much was the bag of rice, you can go on and on? Let us also score the economy, and I want to pray that the year 2021 is gone with propaganda. “

“But the year 2022 will be a year of reality, pragmatism and turn around for our great nation, Nigeria. Our leaders are behaving as if they are not accountable, but if they escape account of man, they cannot escape the account of God.”

“My new year message to Nigerians is that there is still hope, in this year we should not lose hope. In this year there will be recovery and transformation. In this year God will show us mercy. In this year God will visit us in a special way. In this year His grace will be sufficient for us.”

“In this year there will be peace in this country. As we call upon the Lord and depend upon Him, He shall restore our land to where it used to be; a place where there is peace and unity. My message this year is total recovery and transformation that God is about to do in our nation,” he said.

