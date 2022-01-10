By Steve Oko

Economic and commercial activities were at their full swing in Umuahia the Abia State capital as residents ignored the phobia associated with the Monday sit-at-home order.

The roads were also very busy with human and vehicular traffics as people went about their businesses without molestations.

Schools also opened just as the banks fully operated.

All the markets in town, as well as street shops, opened for business.

The motor parks were fully open as travellers, especially those returning from Christmas and New Year holidays were being conveyed without hitches.

Reports from Aba also said there were free movements, unlike previous Mondays before the Yuletide.

There was no incidence of clash with security agents in any part of the state.

Busy Umuwaya Road Umuahia on Monday afternoon.

