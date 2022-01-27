By Gabriel Olawale

The African Bar Association, AFBA has expressed displeasure over the unconstitutional and illegal forceful takeover of government in Burkina Faso by the Armed Forces.

It said such an act will not only deepen the insecurity in the country but also add to the bad governance citizens are already burdened with.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, President of AFBA, Hannibal Uwaifo, said the association condemns in its entirety the pointless usurpation of power and hereby appeals to the military to immediately release President Christian Kabore and return to the barracks.

“Unfortunately it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend most governments in Africa due to their undemocratic tendencies, corruption, bad government, and political debauchery which has plunged the West Africa region into a state of hopelessness resulting from youth unemployment, unimaginable levels of hunger, poverty, and complete breakdown of security.

He disclosed that on several occasions, they have warned that the only path to security and economic progress was to embrace rule of law and good governance, “The harsh reality in the case of Burkina Faso is that the government has been largely upright and working hard at the self-inflicted problems inherited from the shamed dictator and murderer Mr. Blaise Compore.

“Judging by the military’s hunger for power in the face of bad governance, insecurity, docile and defenseless citizens, no West African Country is spared of this re-surging menace orchestrated by evil forces outside the continent.

“The worthless words of condemnations and ineffective sanctions often threatened by West African Leaders are self-serving in the face of their refusal to use the law and good governance as a panacea to these unending conflicts.

“The organizers of the Coup d’etat in Burkina Faso must retrace their steps before they become dammed by history.” He warned.