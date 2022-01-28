Babatunde Fashola

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress, APC, administration under President Muhammadu Buhari was leading millions of Nigerians to prosperity through the massive infrastructure being provided across the country, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has said.

Fashola, who stated this in Kano as a Guest Speaker at Special Ministerial Conversational Series with the theme, ” Progressive Mission: The Road to our Future” organised by the Progressive Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, disclosed that the government has rehabilitated 24 Federal Secretariats across the country.

He explained that the Progressive government of President Buhari has 941 roads and bridge as well as other infrastructure projects across the states of the federation thereby impacting positively on the lives of the people in many more ways through the various construction works.

According to him, “The many infrastructure projects across the country are ongoing highway and bridges projects, tertiary institutions internal roads rehabilitation, construction of new Federal Secretariats in six states and rehabilitation of 24 Federal Secretariats across the country.

Other areas are; the construction of housing estates under the National Housing Progeamme in 34 states, rehabilitation of 34 bridges across the nation, and scheduled maintenance of roads.

Listing the economic benefits of road construction to the people, Fashola said a lot of jobs have been created for suppliers of sand and building materials, artisans, labourers, farmers, and even food vendors who make their daily earnings from the construction sides.

Confirming the different experiences of people as regards to how the construction of the road impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians, the Minister quoted what Nigerians across the social strata said about the roads that were recently commissioned in their respective areas.

” President Buhari is legitimately distributing wealth through investment in road infrastructure and the 100 million Nigerians he said would take out of poverty in the decade would be achieved,” he said.

Justifying the need to consistently focus on providing infrastructure, Fashola explained that the growing population oftentimes necessitated growing the country’s infrastructure to meet up the increasing needs of the populace.

He explained that all over the world , it would be difficult to find the inaugural address of Presidents and Governors that would not contain a commitment to the development of the Infrastructure of their society.

” What really distinguishes this Progressive government under President Muhammadu Buhari is the focus and change it brought in governance. Infrastructure is one area that we are not only different but better,” he said.