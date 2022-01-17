By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will “use all means necessary to eliminate the insecurity situation bedeviling the country.”

Tinubu pledged to continually support President Buhari “until he gets the cracker to get the seed of evil out of the entire territory of Nigeria.”

Speaking proverbially, Tinubu said, “It’s not easy to get to the seed of a palm carnel, as they say in my native Yoruba land; it’s with a cracker. We will continue to pray with you to conquer evil of sudden kidnapping, maiming and killing of innocent lives.”

Tinubu made the remark on Sunday while on a condolence visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, over the assassination of his Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Rabe Nasir.

In his words, “we are here only to grieve on the wicked assassination of the Honourable Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir. He has been to me with the Honourable Governor (Masari) on number of occasions. His Excellency introduced him (Rabe Nasir) to me as one of the most reliable and resourceful individual of Katsina State with a very broad knowledge of Nigeria as a country.”

While sympathizing with Masari and Katsina people over the loss, Tinubu said:

“We share your grief, but only God is the giver of life and the taker. Evil men may interfere and try to tempt Allah, but He is the giver and He is the taker. It has been written as it happened. Don’t let your faith in God Almighty shake.”

In his response, Governor Aminu Masari, on behalf of the Katsina people welcomed the APC National Leader for coming to show concern for the late Rabe Nasir, whom he described as “a very brilliant, hard working and honest person.”