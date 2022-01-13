By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, at their Ikoyi, Lagos, home.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said President Buhari and his team were received by the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Margaret Shonekan, and family members.

The statement added that the President was accompanied to the Shonekans’ home by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, All Progressives Congress.

President Buhari encouraged the widow and members of the family, saying he was saddened to hear news of the passage of the former Head of the ING.

He wrote in the condolence register: “I received with profound sadness the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“His love and commitment to the peace and unity of the country are things to emulate.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Governor Abiodun told the family that President Buhari was determined to visit, despite a day that had started at about 7 am.

“He was in Ogun State, where he commissioned five legacy projects. But due to the regard and respect he had for Chief Shonekan, he is here now. May Papa’s soul rest in peace,” the Ogun Governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said though he hailed from Ogun State, Lagos was Chief Shonekan’s resident State for over 60 years. “He was a highly respected man, true nationalist, father, grandfather and great grandfather to so many.

“We will miss him, but be comforted that he lived a good life. God will stand by the family. All will be well with you, and with Nigeria.”

The three accompanying Governors also signed the condolence register.

Vanguard News Nigeria