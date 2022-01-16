.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

WORRIED by the reported cases of killings and kidnapping by the banditry terrorists and their Boko Haram allies in the country especially in some northern states, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Defence headquarters to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the country.

The directive was disclosed on Sunday, via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, President Buhari decried the activities of banditry and Boko Haram terrorists that have claimed many innocent lives specifically in Niger State, and also expressed sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.

The statement is titled, “President Buhari sets the ball rolling for a big military operation in Niger State.”

It read: “President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces has set the ball rolling for a major military operation in Niger State which has faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theatres of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country.

“In a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago, the President asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the State and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

“In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

“The President reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can we defeat the problems finally.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” said the President.

